Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

ARBK stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.