Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Argo Group International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.