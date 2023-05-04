Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

