Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.