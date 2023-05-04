Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

