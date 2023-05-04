Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.24.

Get Aritzia alerts:

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.