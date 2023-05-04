Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

