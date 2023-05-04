Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$59.00.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.24. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.