Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

