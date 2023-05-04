Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $37.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 412,257 shares traded.
The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
