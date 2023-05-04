Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.23 and last traded at $91.71, with a volume of 144282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.
The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.
Ashland Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
