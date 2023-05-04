Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

