Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,034 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -132.35%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

