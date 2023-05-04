Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,737 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.