Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

