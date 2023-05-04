Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 990 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

