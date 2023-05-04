Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,205 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of City by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. City Holding has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

