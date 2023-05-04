Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 189,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.