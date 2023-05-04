Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth about $983,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

