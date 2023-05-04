Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,099 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centerspace Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $855.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -214.71%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

