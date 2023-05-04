Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,262 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.