Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,262 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.