Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,925 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

FPI stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on FPI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.