Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,094 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,552,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,227 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 976,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $339.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.71. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.39%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

