Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,668 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $923.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

