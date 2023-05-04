Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,241 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.