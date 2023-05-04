Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,141 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RTO stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

