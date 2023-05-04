Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $2,256,472.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,238.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $240,414.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,428. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

