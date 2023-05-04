Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 7,137.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.17 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

