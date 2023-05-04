Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.0 %

BFS opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

