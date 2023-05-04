Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,407,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

