Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

