Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $548.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -127.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.