Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

