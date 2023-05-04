Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,606 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

