Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

