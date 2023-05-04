Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

