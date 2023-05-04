Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

