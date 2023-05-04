Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

