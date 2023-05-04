Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $640,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 484,789 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA decreased their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

JOYY Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

