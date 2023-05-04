Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE CLDT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

