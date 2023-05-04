Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $21.78 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.45%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

