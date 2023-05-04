Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $634,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

LNN opened at $121.55 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

