Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $984,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,431.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,251.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,790,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

