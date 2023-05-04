Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.