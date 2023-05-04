Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,921 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 342,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGRE stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

