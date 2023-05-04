Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $55,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

VAC stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

