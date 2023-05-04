Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

