Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 331,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000.

NYSE NXDT opened at 9.76 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 9.63 and a 52-week high of 17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 8,931 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,270.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

