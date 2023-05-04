Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,068,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 224,075 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

