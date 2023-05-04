Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 174.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on M. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

